Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

