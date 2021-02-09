Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.