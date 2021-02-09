Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $317.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $317.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

