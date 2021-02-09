Grove Bank & Trust Has $618,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.