Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

GRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS remained flat at $$16.21 during trading on Monday. 1,573,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,987. The company has a market cap of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.