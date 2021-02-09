Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 22.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 9.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

