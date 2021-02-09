Grimes & Company Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $359.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.