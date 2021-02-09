Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,371 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MetLife by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in MetLife by 3.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 52,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in MetLife by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

