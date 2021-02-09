Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 3,025 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

