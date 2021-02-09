Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $282.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.