GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Up 7.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s share price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 625,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 778,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on GP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.37.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

