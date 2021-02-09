GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (GPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.42 million.

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$39.10 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$804.56 million and a PE ratio of -101.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.40.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 432,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,129,352.95.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.