Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 6.6%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 575,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 834,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,800 shares of company stock valued at $792,171. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.