Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

AJX stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $245.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

