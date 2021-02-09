Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.