Gratus Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

