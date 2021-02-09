Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2,202.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,026 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,186,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

