Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

