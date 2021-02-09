Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

