Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 182,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

