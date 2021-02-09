Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of The York Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 100.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 125.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 518.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 7.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of YORW opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

