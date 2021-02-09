GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.16

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 11039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

