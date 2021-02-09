Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,801,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.