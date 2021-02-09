Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

