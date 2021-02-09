Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 3,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.50.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

