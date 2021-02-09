Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

