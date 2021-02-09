Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) shares fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.82. 146,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 214,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.72 million and a P/E ratio of 139.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,732.20. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,750 over the last three months.

Goldmoney Company Profile (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

