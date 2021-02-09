Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

GSBD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,236. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

