Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 1,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.