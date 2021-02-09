Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE GSC traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The firm has a market cap of C$557.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

