Goldcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $13,203.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $13,203.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00370412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

