GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDDY stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

