Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

