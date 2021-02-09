Globalstar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 191,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical volume of 15,556 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 2,543,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,004,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

