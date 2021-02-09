Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.05 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.33.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

