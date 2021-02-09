Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.05 EPS.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.