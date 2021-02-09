Glenview Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average of $175.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

