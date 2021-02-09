Glenview Trust Co Sells 36,825 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

