Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,815.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,659.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

