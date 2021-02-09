Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,351 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

