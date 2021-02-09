Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.