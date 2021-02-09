Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.