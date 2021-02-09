Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

GLNCY opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

