GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Critical Review

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -1,682.55% -129.80% -71.67% GlaxoSmithKline 18.50% 29.60% 7.11%

23.7% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $9.48 million 49.63 -$82.76 million ($11.20) -0.28 GlaxoSmithKline $43.10 billion 2.06 $5.93 billion $3.17 11.19

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Nabriva Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nabriva Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 GlaxoSmithKline 4 3 6 0 2.15

Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. It is also developing CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Merck KGaA; Lyell Immunopharma; CEPI; Innovax and Xiamen University; VBI; Viome; Sanofi SA; CureVac; and research collaboration with Sengenics focusing on immunology. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

