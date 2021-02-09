Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $387.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.69.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.