Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

