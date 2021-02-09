Girard Partners LTD. Sells 227 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

