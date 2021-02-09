Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

GILD opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

