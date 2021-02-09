Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

GBNXF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 1,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

