Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.48 on Monday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 33.6% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

