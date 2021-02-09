George J. Morrow Sells 15,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $18.01 on Monday, reaching $602.44. 607,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

